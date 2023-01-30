The American University of Ras Al Khaimah has been appointed by the Ministry of Education as an authorized EmSAT test center, in recognition of the testing facilities, the competence of the staff and its keenness to equip the centers for the EmSAT exam with technical standards, infrastructure and technical support. Thus, the American University of Ras Al Khaimah becomes Al Khaimah is one of the three Ras Al Khaimah centers that have approved the EmSAT test for male and female students. Students can book an EmSAT test at least once a month at the university through the Ministry of Education portal. Nearly 100 students have booked or taken the test, and students who join the American University of Ras Al Khaimah can go to the Ministry of Education portal to register for the test.
Professor Hassan Hamdan Al-Alkim, President of the American University of Ras Al-Khaimah, said: “As one of the leading universities offering high-quality higher education, the University is delighted to be designated an EmSAT Center accredited by the UAE Ministry of Education. With our state-of-the-art facilities and advanced computer labs, we are determined to offer candidates a seamless experience in taking this important exam as they prepare for the higher education that will define their career paths.”
He added: The university is fully equipped to take the computer-based test, which aims to help Emirati, expatriate and foreign students build the skills and knowledge needed for higher education.
Ali Ibrahim Al-Ali, MBA student at AURAK, said: “With AURAK becoming an accredited EmSAT center that offers on-campus exams, I have options to choose a date every month. This is very convenient for AURAK students who want to take the EmSAT test nearby..Students can now get early appointments for the EMSAT at AURAK campus through the Ministry of Education portal.
The university has state-of-the-art laboratory facilities and highly qualified staff to provide a unique experience for candidates. As a provider of accredited American-style undergraduate and graduate programs, the university ensures that its testing facilities are world-class.
In addition to the EmSAT tests, the university offers multiple tests on campus for the benefit of the community, including IELTS and TOEFL, as well as the Ras Al Khaimah Municipality Basic Food and Safety Tests.
