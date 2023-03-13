US stock indices started the day on March 13 with a decline of 0.7-1%

Major US stock indexes collapsed shortly after the opening of trading on March 13. This is evidenced data investment.com.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which measures the stock prices of the 30 largest US industrial companies in leading industries, fell 0.9 percent to 31,625 at its lowest point. The S&P 500 index, calculated on the basis of stock prices of the 500 largest companies by market capitalization in the US market, fell 1.3 percent to 3810 points.

The index of the Nasdaq exchange, specializing in the shares of IT companies, the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.4 percent on the afternoon of March 13 and reached 10,983 points. In addition, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), which serves as the main indicator of the volatility of US stocks – the so-called Wall Street “fear scale” – has reached its highest level since the beginning of 2023.

Union of Salvation

Thus, the market reacts to the previously announced measures to stabilize the American banking system, prepared by the Federal Reserve System (Fed, an analogue of the Central Bank), the Ministry of Finance and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) in response to the collapse of two large banks – Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. By statement departments, the new decisions are aimed at “protecting the US economy by strengthening public confidence in our banking system.”

The authorities have assured that customers of both banks will have access to all their deposits from Monday. At the same time, it is specified that creditors and shareholders of these organizations will not be able to fully return their investments. In addition, the Fed stated on the creation of a bank term financing program in the United States to “help banks be able to meet the needs of all their depositors.”

Shortly before the opening of trading on March 13, US President Joe Biden made a comment about the closure of banks. He assured citizens that the country’s banking system was safe and promised that the crisis would not harm taxpayers. He stressed that the leadership of bankrupt organizations would be fired and held accountable.

Today, thanks to the swift actions of my administration over the past couple of days, Americans can be confident that the banking system is safe. Your contributions will be there when you need them Joe BidenPresident of the U.S.A

Biden also condemned his predecessor, Donald Trump, for lifting regulatory financial restrictions imposed by the Obama administration after the 2008 financial crisis. The president vowed to ask Congress and banking regulators to re-establish these rules to avoid similar bank failures and “to protect American jobs and small businesses.”

Nevertheless, contrary to the promises of the authorities on March 13, shares of large banks continued to fall, which began the previous week. In particular, after the opening of trading, the shares of the largest US bank in terms of assets JPMorgan Chase at the bottom descended by 3 percent, the third largest Сitigroup – by 6.8 percent, according to the New York Stock Exchange.

by 3% the largest US bank JPMorgan Chase fell in price

The dollar index, which reflects the ratio of the US currency to a basket of six foreign currencies, fell by 0.8 percent, writes Reuters. Similar indices of the pound and the euro rose by 0.7 and 0.6 percent, respectively. The dollar exchange rate against the ruble on March 13 fell below 75 rubles for the first time since the beginning of the month.

Chain reaction

Against the backdrop of the banking crisis in the United States on March 13, the stock markets of European countries also collapsed. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index fell to 440.8 points (minus 2.86 percent) at the bottom point, one of the leading UK and European FTSE 100 indices fell to 7549.7 points (minus 2.5 percent), and the most important German stock index DAX at the time of writing was 14,988 points (minus 2.88 percent).

almost 3% lost all major European stock indices

Shares of the largest European banks, in particular Deutsche Bank, fell sharply – on the XETRA exchange, quotes fell by 7.84 percent, to 9.83 euros per share. At the same time, UniCredit’s shares on the Italian Stock Exchange fell 7.75 percent to 17.18 euros. Trading in the bank’s securities was stopped. Shares of Swiss Credit Suisse lost more than 15 percent, reaching an all-time low. A similar dynamic is observed with the securities of the British HSBC, which bought the local division of the bankrupt Silicon Valley Bank (SVB UK) to save it from bankruptcy.

In parallel with the fall in world markets, the Russian stock market is also declining. The Moscow Exchange index fell by 0.73 percent.

As wrote TASS, European Commissioner for Economic Affairs Paolo Gentiloni said that there are no direct risks of financial degradation after the bankruptcy of Silicon Valley Bank in the euro area, but there may be secondary risks, so the EC is closely monitoring the situation. At the same time, he warned against panic in the face of a rapid fall in the shares of leading EU banks. James Rossiter, head of global macro strategy at TD Securities, said Reutersthat volatility in European markets should subside as soon as central banks, including the ECB, the Fed and the Bank of England, determine their next steps.

New leader

Due to the panic in the stock markets, many investors hastened to shift their funds to the traditional safe-haven asset – gold. The rally in the value of the precious metal began at the end of last week, and on March 13 rose by 2.38 percent, testify COMEX data. At the same time, by data trading on the London ICE exchange, the price of Brent oil fell below $79 per barrel for the first time since January 10, and US WTI oil fell below $73 per barrel.

The main beneficiary of the banking crisis has been bitcoin — it has been steadily rising in price after the announcement by the US authorities of a plan to mitigate the consequences of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. Only in the course of trading on March 13, it rose by 17.8 percent, to 24.27 thousand dollars, follows from data Coinmarketcap platforms. Other major cryptocurrencies are also strengthening.

by 18% rose in the price of bitcoin in just a day

If something like this happens to another fairly large US bank, it will provoke the growth of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, believes Vladimir Grigoriev, candidate of economic sciences, financial expert. “The fact is that the collapse of banks is a blow to the traditional financial sector – these are banking instruments, the securities market, precious metals, and, of course, in this case, investors seek to transfer their capital to another, alternative format – in particular, to cryptocurrency” , he explained. It is difficult to predict how much bitcoin will rise in price, Grigoriev adds. It can grow by 5-10 percent or double.