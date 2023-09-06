American spoke about sex and drug use with Barack Obama in the 90s

Convicted con artist Larry Sinclair was interviewed by conservative political commentator Tucker Carlson about sex and drug use with former US President Barack Obama in the late 1990s. About it informs Daily Mail.

The American first voiced his allegations during the 2008 election, including at a press conference that ended with his arrest on an outstanding theft warrant, but never provided evidence of his allegations.

Related materials:

Carlson posted a short video with cutting fragments from an interview on a social network X (former Twitter). In the video clips, the journalist describes Sinclair’s statements about Obama as “reliable information” about him using drugs and “having sex with guys.”

According to Sinclair in 2008, he had two sexual encounters with Obama in 1999, one in the back of a limousine and the other in a hotel room in Gurney, Illinois.

At the time, the American claimed that the limousine driver introduced him to Obama after Sinclair asked for help finding someone for the “party,” and that Obama, who was an Illinois senator at the time, readily introduced himself by giving his real name. and position.

Photo: Evelyn Hockstein / Reuters

Election scandal?

As in the past, Sinclair’s statements are resurfacing ahead of the election, which could reflect on the reputation of the US Democratic Party, which is now in a difficult position.

Even Obama himself has privately warned incumbent Joe Biden that the chances of ex-head of the country from the Republican Party Donald Trump to win the upcoming presidential election are higher than Democrats believe.

Photo: Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

At the same time, according to the Americanist and expert of the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC) Alexei Naumov, in the current political climate, shocking stories do not surprise anyone. He noted that Sinclair’s words had not produced any shocking effect in the past. “And the morals then were much more conservative,” the expert said in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

I would not regard this as a significant element of any political race, as it will not impress for several reasons. Firstly, as I said, morals have changed. Secondly, the American media everywhere point out Sinclair as a person who is not trustworthy. See also Naples in chaos, Pistoletto's "Venus of rags" set on fire Alexey NaumovAmericanist and expert of the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC)

Naumov also drew attention to the fact that Tucker Carlson with such interviews only caters to his audience, which loves to “break the veil” from American politicians. “Carlson is interested in increasing the ratings of his show, which is so extremely successful,” the expert concluded.