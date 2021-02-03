The US Senate approved the appointment of Cuban-born Alejandro Mayoras as Minister of Homeland Security, thus becoming the first Latino and the first immigrant to lead this ministry that oversees immigration and border issues.

This approval comes with a majority of 57 senators compared to 43 as President Joe Biden seeks to nullify anti-immigration decisions taken by his predecessor, Donald Trump, and amid calls for reform of border protection policies and determination of the status of millions of undocumented immigrants.

Mayuras is a 61-year-old former lawyer, who arrived in the United States as an infant with his immigrant parents, and he previously held senior positions in the Department of Homeland Security during the administration of former President Barack Obama.