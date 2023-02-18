Ron DeSantis, currently the governor of Florida and a candidate for president, has long tried to position himself as America’s leading crusader against the political consciousness of racial and class inequities. Lately, higher education has become your most visible enemy. He took on the College Board over its new college-level African American studies course for high school students, and in recent days has expanded his attack with the suggestion that Florida might stop offering these courses, known as advanced placement or Advanced Placement, in any subject.

What’s going on here? It’s easy to get drawn into exchanging recriminations about particular courses or institutions, but that means losing sight of the fundamental context, namely the extraordinary rise in right-wing hostility towards higher education in general.

Are all the accusations that left-leaning professors try to indoctrinate their students false? Probably not. America is a big country, and that’s likely to happen somewhere, though the specific claims by right-wing critics are often ludicrous. At a meeting with the College Board, Florida officials asked if the new advanced course “was trying to further Black Panther ideology.” Guys, the Black Panthers went out of business when Ron DeSantis was a kid. If one utters that name today, most people will think he’s talking about the Wakanda from the Marvel movie.

It is true that university faculty are much more likely to identify as liberal and vote Democratic than the general public, but this need not be evidence of anti-conservative bias. It is likely that it largely reflects self-selection, since those who decide to go into academia are a certain class of people. For comparison: the police have a Republican bias, but I guess everyone agrees that this has mostly to do with who wants to be a cop.

So what is the real driver behind the attacks on education? Not so long ago, most Americans in both parties believed that universities had a positive effect on the country. However, since the rise of trumpism, Republicans have turned very negative. Several recent polls show an overwhelming majority agree that both college professors and high schools are trying to “teach liberal propaganda.”

But what has actually happened? Did America’s universities—which just a few years ago, in 2015, were thought to have a positive influence by a large majority of Republicans—suddenly became centers of leftist indoctrination? Has the same happened with institutes, which are run by local boards, across the country?

Of course not. What happened is that the MAGA politicians (Make America Great Again) began selling horror stories about education, particularly denouncing high schools for teaching critical race theory, even if they don’t. In addition, the rightists also greatly expanded their definition of what counts as “liberal propaganda.”

Therefore, when someone points out that critical race theory is not really taught in schools, the response is usually that, while they may not use that term, they do teach students that racism has long been prominent in schools. United States, and that its effects persist to this day. I don’t know how you can honestly teach our nation’s history without mentioning these facts, but in the eyes of a fair number of voters, teaching classes on uncomfortable facts is actually a form of liberal propaganda.

And once you adopt this mindset, you see left-wing indoctrination everywhere, not just in history and social studies class. If in biology class the theory of evolution is explained, and why almost all scientists accept it (or, for that matter, the theory of how vaccines work), it is also liberal propaganda. And if physics class explains how greenhouse gas emissions can change the climate, that’s also more liberal propaganda.

So a large segment of the population — the segment DeSantis is courting — has become hostile to higher education as a whole.

A side note: It’s a well-known fact that US politics is increasingly polarized by educational level, with the more educated supporting the Democrats and the less educated supporting the Republicans. This polarization is often held up as a symptom of the failure of the Democratic Party: why aren’t they able to appeal to white, working-class voters? But it’s just as valid to wonder how Republicans have managed to alienate more educated voters who could benefit from tax cuts. And the growing hostility of the Republican Party towards education is surely part of the answer.

In any case, the sad thing is that this turn against education comes precisely at a time when highly educated workers are becoming increasingly crucial to the economy. This is especially evident when looking at regional data within the United States: the percentage of a city’s college-educated population is a powerful indicator of both its current prosperity and future growth.

This is not to say that higher education in the United States is perfect. In general, we are obsessed with the standard four-year degree, which is not for everyone, and we unceremoniously sideline other forms of education, such as vocational training, that might be more useful to many people. But that’s a totally different story.

For now, the important thing is that we understand that people like DeSantis attack education not because it teaches liberal propaganda, but because it undermines the maintenance of that ignorance that they want to preserve.

