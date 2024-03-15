FAA: An accident occurred during the third flight test of Starship

During the third flight test of the Starship reusable transport system, an accident occurred. About this US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on the X microblogging network.

“The accident occurred during the SpaceX Starship OFT-3 mission, which launched from Boca Chica, Texas, on March 14. Both the Super Heavy rocket and the Starship were involved in the incident,” the regulator said in a statement.

The FAA added that it will oversee an investigation into the incident led by SpaceX, and noted that no harm to people was recorded from the incident.

ArsTechnica publication remindsThe fact that similar statements from the regulator appeared after other tests of Starship is therefore not a surprise – the regulator is obliged to ensure that SpaceX complies with legal requirements.

The FAA previously approved a license for SpaceX to conduct a third flight test of Starship. Obtaining a license was the last obstacle that prevented the company from making another test launch.

See also It became known about the reduction of annual inflation in the euro area Related materials:

The Starship system made its third test flight on March 14. The launch took place from a site in the US state of Texas at 16:25 Moscow time. After a few seconds, the stages—the rocket and the ship—successfully separated.

The second flight test of Starship took place in November 2023. The first was in April last year.