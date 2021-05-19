Last week, the United States witnessed a state of controversy and confusion regarding a recommendation that allows those who received the Coronavirus vaccine not to wear masks, forcing US officials to issue clarification after another in this regard so that the new recommendation is not misunderstood.

In the context, the chief infectious disease expert in the United States, Anthony Fauci, explained that the recommendation regarding the unnecessary wearing of a muzzle for vaccinated people is not a mandate to remove it.

He also added in an interview with Pod Save America that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has lifted muzzle restrictions on people who have been fully vaccinated, with the aim of reassuring people who have been vaccinated about the effectiveness of the vaccines.

He explained that he is confident of the guidelines of the control centers, because the Corona vaccines available in the United States are very effective and work well against the variants.

He also indicated that studies suggested that the infection would not be transmitted from a person who was vaccinated to another person, despite the possibility that this would happen.

He added that he personally began not wearing the muzzle in closed areas when he was with people who had been fully vaccinated, indicating that he only wears it when he feels that others are uncomfortable.

It was reported that US President Joe Biden, who set July 4 as a date for 70% of American adults to receive at least one dose of the vaccine, had said during a meeting with state governors earlier that he would announce a new easing of restrictions as soon as possible.

And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced last week that people who were fully vaccinated against Corona do not need to wear masks, whether they are outdoors or inside most closed spaces.

It is noteworthy that so far about 59% of American adults have received at least one dose, while the country is registering about 38,000 new cases of Covid-19 per day – or 11 cases per 100,000 people, a rate that continues to decline.