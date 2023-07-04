american rapper 50 Cent kicks off a world tour which coincides with the 20th anniversary of his first album that catapulted him to fame, “Get Rich or Die Tryin'”, a time, he confesses in an interview with AFP, in which “I was crazy”.

This is probably the last tour of these proportions that he undertakes throughout the planet, confesses the singer Born in Queens (New York).

“I will not be able to do a tour like this again. My film and television projects do not allow me,” said the rapper. 50 Centwho just filmed “The Expendables 4” with Sylvester Stallone.

Gangster hip hop figure in the 1990s, now 50 Cent he accepts that his audience grew up with him.

“He got older. With my work in film and television, I speak directly to my main audience. I don’t want to lose them… They made me a success,” he accepts.

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, turns 48 this week as he prepares to embark on his “Final Lap” tour of North America, Europe, Australia and Asia.

It has already sold more than 600,000 tickets. “It would be awesome for other guys, but I’m 50 Cent,” he says with a giggle.

The rapper would like to be accompanied by his old mentors, Eminem and Dr. Dre.

“If I could get Em and Dre out of the house, That would allow me to tour again, but I don’t think that will happen,” he said.

Released in February 2003, “Get Rich or Die Tryin'” was one of the best-selling records of all time, propelled by its gritty depiction of real-life gangsterism, including a stint in prison and an attempted murder on the one where 50 Cent was shot nine times.

The rapper continues to occupy 114th place in the world ranking of Spotify despite not releasing a studio album since 2014.

“The success and energy was such that I started to feel like I could do whatever I wanted. The album was called ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’ but I was like, ‘No. I don’t want to die right now. This is fantastic.”

They were years of excesses, he admits.

“If they had done clinical tests on me, They would have discovered that I was crazy”confess.

Instead of drowning in that excessive success, 50 Cent gradually knew how to translate it into other projects: clothing, video games, perfumes and diet products.

He even dared with cognac, which earned him a lawsuit from the French producer Remy Martin, who accused him of plagiarizing one of his bottles.

“They got me wrong, because I spent a million dollars a year on lawyers,” he says.

The controversy was settled and 50 Cent sells his own cognac. “Even Jesus Christ would drink this shit,” he concludes.

