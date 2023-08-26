The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, in cooperation with NASA and the UAE Embassy in Washington, organized a “meeting from space” in the United States of America, as it provided the opportunity for the public to communicate directly with astronauts Sultan Al Neyadi and Warren Hoiberg, from aboard the International Space Station.

The event was attended by the UAE Ambassador to the United States of America, Yousef Al Otaiba, and a number of officials from the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center and NASA.

The UAE and the United States have a close partnership, as they cooperate in space exploration and the fields of aviation science research, in addition to participating in missions aboard the International Space Station, as future Emirati astronauts receive training with their counterparts at the NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston. Texas.

The two astronauts spoke, during direct contact, about their mission aboard the International Space Station, as part of the Crew-6 crew, as they entered their sixth and final month in space.

The Emirati astronaut is engaged in the longest space mission in the history of the Arabs (6 months), and during this period he succeeded in achieving an important achievement, as he became the first Arab astronaut to perform a walking mission outside the International Space Station, and that was done last April. With this achievement, he added the name of the Emirates to the distinguished list, which includes only nine countries that have succeeded in carrying out walking missions outside the space station.

Sultan Al Neyadi said during the call: “My dream since childhood is to become an astronaut. Growing up in the city of Al Ain, where the sky was clear and calm, far from the noise and pollution, I used to look at the stars every evening and contemplate the possibilities available for space exploration. And here I am now on the International Space Station, with my colleagues from NASA and from all over the world, and we are a harmonious and diverse family that complements each other.

The “Meeting from Space” event was preceded by a dialogue session moderated by American actor Steve Harvey.

The session focused on Emirati-American cooperation in the field of space, in the presence of the Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, Salem Al-Marri, the Assistant Director for International and Interagency Relations at NASA, Karen Feldstein, and the first Emirati astronaut, Hazza Al-Mansoori, as they talked about the importance of bilateral cooperation. To promote scientific discoveries.

Commenting on the strength of Emirati-American cooperation, Ambassador Yousef Al-Otaiba said: “Emirati-American cooperation remains strong even hundreds of miles from the ground. From the Hope Probe mission to Mars, to the training of astronauts and the implementation of current tasks aboard the International Space Station, our countries cooperate to promote scientific discoveries and pave the way with optimism for our youth to build a bright future.

Salem Al-Marri said: “We at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center believe that progress comes through international cooperation, and our partnership with NASA is a vivid example of that. This partnership reflects our joint commitment to promoting scientific progress and innovation in the field of space exploration. The achievements of Sultan Al Neyadi during his mission, which lasted for six months, embody the outstanding success that can be achieved when we work together and cooperate together. For her part, Karen Feldstein, Associate Director of International and Interagency Relations at NASA, said: “The partnership between NASA and the UAE in the field of human space missions embodies a vivid example of the possibility of achieving multiple achievements through international cooperation, in addition to Sultan Al Neyadi’s pioneering mission in The International Space Station, this partnership carries another cooperation between (NASA) and the Emirates in a historic mission to explore Mars.

She added: We cooperate with the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center in a number of scientific experiments and studies to understand the factors that affect the health of astronauts and improve their well-being, and we also have common goals towards the future, in order to achieve more achievements in the field of space exploration.

And she continued: “NASA” and the UAE are key partners in the “Artemis” agreements, which aim to restore human flights to the surface of the moon, and this partnership reflects their joint commitment to expanding the boundaries of space exploration in safe and sustainable ways.

And she continued: “While we await the return of Sultan Al Neyadi to Earth, we look forward to achieving more progress and fruitful cooperation between (NASA) and the UAE in the future.”