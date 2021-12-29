Commenting on her emancipation last month from her father’s guardianship by a court ruling in 2008, Spears said in a long post on the Instagram application, “I want to give myself a little more push, and do the things that scare me, but not so much in 2022.”

Spears, whose last gig was in October 2018, wrote: “I imagine it seems strange to most people why I’m not back in music yet. People have no idea how the terrible things they’ve done to me have affected me personally, and I feel after what I’ve been through. Fearful of people and the music world.

Spears complained to the judge in charge of her guardianship case earlier this year that she had found her father, Jamie Spears, to control her and take away her will.

Jamie Spears’ custody of his daughter was lifted in September by a court, with Jamie Spears saying he was only aiming to help his daughter restore her career after she suffered psychological problems in 2007 and that he always acted in her best interest, Reuters reported.