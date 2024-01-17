The United States may decide to send its troops into Ukrainian territory amid the ongoing failures of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU). This was announced on January 16 by University of Chicago political scientist John Mearsheimer in an interview with the YouTube channel Daniel Davis / Deep Dive.

“It looks like Ukraine may indeed become a powerless rogue state <...> We (USA – Ed.), apparently, will intervene to save the situation, especially if it seems that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are starting to fall apart,” noted He.

In addition, according to Mearsheimer, in the coming months the situation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces will continue to deteriorate, and the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, on the contrary, have every chance of successfully advancing in the western direction.

Then, on January 16, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces ended in absolute failure; the initiative in the special military operation (SVO) zone rested entirely with Russian military personnel.

Before this, on January 11, a member of the German Parliamentary Committee on Defense, Jan Nolte, in a conversation with Izvestia, pointed out the impossibility of Ukraine’s victory in the conflict with Russia. According to him, Western politicians have not believed in Kyiv’s victory for a long time, but still continue to make efforts to finance and supply the Kyiv regime with weapons before future negotiations with Moscow.

On January 9, the American television channel CNN announced a turning point in the conflict in Ukraine in favor of Russia. The intensity and frequency of recent Russian attacks, amid reports that the Ukrainian counteroffensive has stalled and Ukraine's Western backers are withholding billions in financial aid to Kyiv, marks a major turn in the conflict, according to analyst Michael Botsyurkiw.

In the same month, former US Armed Forces officer and political scientist Scott Bennett, in an interview with Izvestia, said that the conflict in Ukraine was essentially over, since Russia had won it. He noted that Western governments that failed to “overthrow Russia” would fail because the determination and dedication of the Russian people was unbending.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by the Russian President on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.