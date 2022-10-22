The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) will be paralyzed if the supply lines in the Volyn and Lvov regions are cut off. Retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Davis spoke about this on October 22 in an article for 19Fortyfive.

“If the land route from Poland is cut off, Ukraine will have practically no opportunity to conduct military operations for more than a few months,” he said.

Davis added that due to the low throughput, the alternative route for the supply of weapons through the Carpathians will be of low efficiency, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine will quickly lose ammunition and missiles for HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). At the same time, he noted, the RF Armed Forces will continue to receive all the necessary supplies.

The expert emphasized that the strike on Volyn and Lviv region is strategically literate, as this would deprive the Armed Forces of Ukraine of supplies and force the Ukrainian authorities to sit down at the negotiating table.

Earlier on October 22, US President Joe Biden said that Russia should not succeed in a special military operation in Ukraine. Thus, he tried to justify the money spent on military assistance to Ukraine.

Western countries have increased the shipment of weapons and military equipment to Kyiv against the backdrop of a special operation carried out by the Russian Federation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

