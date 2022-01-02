The 18-year-old multi-functional Mexican-American striker, Ricardo Pepi, has taken the first great leap in his professional career by signing for the Augsburg of the Bundesliga.
According to information from Fabrizio Romano The Stars and Stripes national team will join the German club in exchange for $ 20 million more variables and will be another youth squad FC Dallas of the Major League Soccer that stops in the Old Continent.
There is no doubt that the American player has enormous potential and is a rough diamond of American football, with 18 years of age he passed through the basic forces of the Texan club until he was promoted to the first team and only one year was enough to demonstrate his tremendous quality.
Well, in little more than a season with the club, he was able to play 59 games, scored 16 goals and conceded four assistsIn addition, he made his debut in the national team at the absolute level in mid-2021 and in seven games he has been able to score three goals.
Obviously he does not reach a great club, but the fact of signing with a German team speaks of the great job that the institution does to export its players to various parts of the world.
At present, the Augsburg It is in the relegation zone and is only one place away from being among the worst three teams of the season and in the same way it needs power on the offensive because it has one of the worst in the campaign with only 17 goals so far in the 2021 course / 22.
Also another aspect to consider is the good promotion that American footballers have been leaving in Teutonic football, as it must be remembered that recently players such as Christian Pulisic, Weston Mckennie, Aaron Johannson, Josh Sargent, Giovanni Reyna among many others they have left their mark in Germany.
It is very likely that this team will be a good test for the North American youth and that with the passage of time they can continue to progress and make the leap to a larger team as many footballers have done, because in addition, it must be taken into account that He is only 18 years old and with the arrival of the World Cup in Qatar 2022, he can project to another club if he has a good participation in the tournament.
