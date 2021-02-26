No Result
The American golf star Woods was transferred to another hospital to continue his recovery

February 26, 2021
From the Tiger Woods accident

Harbor-UCLA Medical Center said golfer Tiger Woods has been transferred to another hospital in Los Angeles to continue recovering from serious injuries he sustained in a traffic accident this week.
Woods, who won 15 major titles, underwent surgery to treat multiple leg and shin fractures after Tuesday’s accident.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff indicated that the 45-year-old Woods will not be charged with criminal charges over the accident.
“Woods has been transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center to continue recovering and getting medical attention,” Anish Mahajan, interim chief executive of the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, said on the hospital’s Twitter account.

