Walmart, the largest distribution group in the world, is coming out stronger from the period of high inflation that the United States is going through. Thanks to its low-price policy, it has attracted a growing clientele that sees itself with less money in its pockets. The US giant has raised its forecasts for the year as a whole after a first half of the year of strong growth, as communicated this Thursday to the market.

Walmart’s turnover grew 5.9% in the second quarter of its fiscal year (from April to July), to 161,632 million dollars (about 148,500 million euros at current exchange rates), compared to the same period of 2022. Operating profit increased by 6.7%, to 7,316 million dollars, while the attributable consolidated net result shot up 53.3%, to 7,891 million dollars. The leader stands out from its competitors.

“We have had another strong quarter”, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said in a statement. “Around the world, our customers and partners prioritize value and convenience. (…) Food is a strong point, but we are also encouraged by our results in general merchandise compared to our expectations when we started the quarter ”, he added.

After the good evolution in the first half of the year, Walmart once again raised its forecasts for the year as a whole. He already did it three months ago. When presenting the results of the closing of 2022, the company indicated that it expected to increase sales by 2.5% -3% in the whole year. In May it raised the forecast to 3.5%, although it already seemed a very prudent calculation, after what was seen at the start of the year. Now, it forecasts growth in the year of 4%-4.5%, which even so implies slowing down the pace of the first half of the year.

As McMillon has pointed out in a conference with analysts, the strength of employment, the rise in wages and the lower pressure of inflation have boosted consumer spending, but there are uncertainties for the future. “Rising energy prices, resuming student loan payments, rising borrowing costs and tightening loan terms, as well as reduced excess savings, are making family budgets continue under pressure,” he explained.

The company also upgrades its earnings-per-share forecast to a range of $6.36-6.46 per share. In the second quarter, gross margin has increased by 50 basis points (0.5 percentage points) compared to a second quarter of 2022 in which it had to apply aggressive reductions and in which the gridlock in the supply chain increased its costs .

Walmart, ubiquitous throughout the United States, manages to gain market share in grocery despite its dominant position. As early as 2022, the company began to notice that higher-income consumers, regular customers of more expensive supermarkets, were turning to Walmart to offset the erosion of purchasing power that was causing the highest inflation in four decades. Although inflation has eased, Walmart continues to attract consumers with its competitive prices.

The group also focuses on the most basic and essential goods, which has escaped other changes in market trends that penalize discretionary consumption, such as increased spending on trips, concerts, and experiences. The rise of its private labels reveals how consumers are measuring every penny they spend, its chief financial officer, John Rainey, told analysts. The rise in cookware sales also suggests that people are cooking more at home to save money, which is again in their favor.

The group is also improving strongly in electronic commerce, where Amazon appeared as a fearsome competitor. Walmart’s online sales have grown 24% year-on-year in the United States and 26% in its international business.

