US Armed Forces General Kimmitt: Armed Forces of Ukraine cannot break through “20 kilometers of hell” of Russian defense

Retired U.S. Brigadier General Mark Kimmitt said the lack of progress in the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) counteroffensive was due to the quality of Russian fortifications. About this he informed in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

According to him, the reason why the counteroffensive on the southern front is slow is the “20 kilometers of hell” of the defensive lines. “There is no doubt that this is probably the toughest fight outside the cities,” said Kimmitt.

The general explained that the Russian fortifications were built in such a way that when they were overcome, the armored vehicles should raise the front part, after which it becomes possible to hit the tanks in the bottom. In addition, he added, even after clearing these fortifications, the Armed Forces of Ukraine may encounter additional lines of barbed wire and trenches.

Earlier, the former head of the CIA, General David Petraeus, said that it is difficult for soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to attack Russian defenses in depth, in front of which dense minefields have been created.