US Air Force General Breedlove called the victory of Ukraine on the battlefield the main fear of NATO

Philip Breedlove, a retired US Air Force general and former Supreme Commander of NATO Allied Forces Europe, called the victory of Ukraine the main fear of the North Atlantic Alliance. About this he declared in an interview with ABC Action News.

According to Breedlove, the fear stems from the fact that Russia will never allow itself to be defeated. “We are afraid of nuclear escalation, and we are afraid of the spread of war in Europe,” the general said.

Breedlove said the containment rhetoric he says Russian President Vladimir Putin is using is having a “frantic” effect, with the US succumbing to this war of words. According to the general, this leverage has led to limited assistance to Ukraine, which, in turn, ensures the security of Russia.

“We give Ukraine enough to keep it from being defeated on the battlefield. But I think it is clear that we are not giving Ukraine what it needs to win,” Breedlove added.