A resident of the American state of California found a hatch in her bedroom floor leading to an abandoned bomb shelter. It turned out that it was built during the Cold War. The woman posted the video in TikTok…

American Jennifer Little was moving furniture in the house and noticed the hatch. She asked her husband to go down into it. It turned out there was a hideout under the room, with two bunk beds, a urinal, and shelves of food supplies. The ventilation of the bomb shelter was hidden within the walls of the building itself.

Initially, the woman suggested that the building was built during the Second World War. However, then she found out that the house itself was founded in 1951, therefore, the shelter was supposed to protect the inhabitants of the house from atomic bombs. California was considered the least protected area in the United States, Little said, so bunkers in mid-20th century homes are normal.

Earlier it was reported that a Cold War bunker was put up for sale in the UK for 25 thousand pounds (2.5 million rubles). The room is equipped with two rusty beds and a chemical toilet.

Fast delivery of news – in the “Feed of the day” in Telegram