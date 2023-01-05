The White House announced Wednesday that US First Lady Jill Biden will undergo a minor surgery next week to remove a “small boil” that was discovered above her right eye during a routine examination.
Vanessa Valdivia, a spokeswoman for the US President’s wife, said that the surgery, which will not require spending the night in the hospital, will take place on January 11 at Walter Reed Military Hospital near Washington.
“During a routine check-up for skin cancer, a small boil was discovered above the first lady’s eye. As a precaution, doctors recommended that it be removed,” the spokeswoman added, quoting presidential physician Kevin O’Connor.
The doctor explained that the tissues that will be removed during the surgery will be subject to laboratory analysis.
And Jill Biden, 71, is the oldest first lady in the history of the United States, just as her husband, Joe Biden, 80, is the oldest master of the White House in American history.
Cancer is a sworn enemy of President Biden, as this incurable disease kidnapped his son Beau in 2015 after he was infected with it in his brain.
And President Biden has made reducing the death rate from cancer a “presidential priority.”
