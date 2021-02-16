The American F / A-18E Super Hornet, which was watching the Russian Su-35 fighter jet, had problems, Rossiyskaya Gazeta reports, referring to report research corporation RAND.

The corresponding incident took place in 2017 in Syria. According to the newspaper, during the preparation of four F / A-18E Super Hornets for a ground attack against a coalition of militants, a Su-35 appeared in the air. One of the first began to follow the second plane, which had “problems with its front infrared sensor”, which is necessary for capturing ground targets.

The publication notes that the F / A-18E Super Hornet has switched to air-to-air tracking. “Later, a Syrian Su-22 appeared in the sky, which was hit by an F / A-18E Super Hornet,” the newspaper writes.

In December 2020, Defense Blog wrote that US aerospace giant Boeing is on track to overtake Russian defense companies as India’s largest foreign arms supplier as the country’s Navy has expressed interest in a potential purchase of F / A-18E Super Hornet.