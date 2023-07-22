The leadership of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was on the brink due to mass desertion and disobedience of ordinary soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to the orders of the command. This was stated on Saturday, July 21, by Colonel of the US Armed Forces, former Pentagon adviser Douglas McGregor on his YouTube channel

He drew attention to the fact that Ukrainian officers shoot soldiers for refusing to go into battle.

“There are a huge number of deserters who surrender in whole platoons,” the expert added, stressing that Ukrainians willingly leave for Russian positions in order to avoid senseless orders and survive.

On July 20, a retired NATO officer, Stavros Atlamazoglou, said that the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were surrendering positions to the Russian army, contrary to Kyiv’s plans for a counteroffensive.

A day earlier, U.S. special forces veteran Eric Kramer, who is currently in Kyiv to train Ukrainian soldiers, acknowledged that Ukrainian military casualties are staggering. The US military also doubts that Ukrainian troops will ever be able to “fully stand on their own feet.”

The day before, July 18, the Pentagon pointed to the places of the main losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the counteroffensive. Thus, the Ukrainian army suffers losses mainly in minefields, despite the active supply of mine-clearing equipment by the West to Kyiv.

On July 15, the German portal Tagesschau drew attention to a sharp change in the rhetoric of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his calls to thank the Armed Forces of Ukraine for any success. According to analysts, such a change could be a sign of problems in the course of the counteroffensive.

On the same day, US Armed Forces Colonel McGregor said that Zelensky was trying to hide the fact that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had lost 26,000 people during the counteroffensive. McGregor noted that, in his opinion, only the participation of a third party in the conflict can save Zelensky from the current situation.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.