The United States of America is in trouble because the Western European allies are not ready to support all their decisions. This was stated by the former deputy head of the US Navy Seth Cropsey in an article for National Interest.

“The United States is facing a major challenge because of its European allies. <...> The position of Europe towards Russia and China is contrary to American policy, ”the material of December 2 says.

According to Cropsey, Europe is increasingly demonstrating its unwillingness to engage in protracted conflicts and rivalry between states. France and Germany would like to resolve the conflict in Ukraine in the near future, as because of it the United States is increasingly interfering in the affairs of European states. At the same time, the military recalls that Paris and Berlin have been striving for greater independence from Washington since the Cold War.

Cropsey also points to the ambiguity of Western Europe’s policy towards China, which is the next indication of the unwillingness to follow the political course of the United States.

The reason for the worsening of relations between the US and Western European countries, Cropsey considers the law to reduce inflation, which could threaten European industry.

On December 4, Chairman of the Trade Committee in the European Parliament Bernd Lange called for a complaint against the United States to the World Trade Organization over the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Lange added that the European Union, in turn, needs to increase support for its industry, as well as to see if it is possible to reduce electricity prices for it. He stressed that now they are 10 times higher than in the United States.

On December 1, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pointed out that the United States seeks to live at the expense of others, they will profit from the economic and energy crisis in Europe. The Minister noted that Europe “ran” for the United States in their desire to use the situation in Ukraine against Russia.