Abdullah Abu Deif (Washington, Cairo)

The American elections have entered the final decisive phase, as the campaigns of President Joe Biden and his rival, Donald Trump, have intensified their promotion of the candidates during the past days, with the focus on the decisive states that ultimately decide the race, as the two candidates work to convince voters of the electoral program before reaching the final balloting stage next November. .

In this context, American political analyst Irina Tsukerman said that the American elections have a different symbolism, as they are not decided by the number of votes, but rather on the basis of the strength of the states and the size of the seats that are decided during the extended voting day, noting that it is one of the most complex election systems in the world. Hence the broad momentum of studying it, and the focus on analyzing it throughout the year.

Tsukerman added, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that the importance of a state can be explored, such as Arizona, for example, which was a Republican state for more than 50 years until Biden succeeded in winning it and turning it blue in the 2020 elections, and over the past weeks he has been trying to visit it and send delegations. From his election campaign to emphasize its importance and win it as one of the decisive states in the elections.

She pointed out that this state offers about 11 senior voters, and Trump and his campaign hope to benefit from the state’s residents’ dissatisfaction with Joe Biden’s policies towards immigration, refugees, and expatriate issues, which caused a major crisis, especially at the beginning of this year, and it is a pivotal point for restoring the Republican state again.

For his part, Gabriel Soma, professor of international law and former member of Trump's advisory council, points out that Nevada is one of the destinations for fierce competition between Republicans and Democrats, especially since it is a distinctly Democratic state that has not voted for a Republican candidate since George H.W. Bush, and both candidates travel there to try to impose a reality. Different.

He added that the two candidates are also working to decide the ticket for Pennsylvania, one of the most swing and almost decisive states in the history of the American elections, as Trump won it in 2016 by a narrow margin, and so Biden did in 2020, and the result was almost decided for him with about 18 votes in the electoral college, and from here the competition is intense. .

According to Sawma, the two candidates organized intense electoral campaigns in Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin, which indicates the strength of these states and their decisiveness in the electoral race in the end, which is expected to be more fierce than the 2020 elections, which sparked unprecedented controversy over the American elections.