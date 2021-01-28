The forces and assets of the Black Sea Fleet are monitoring the actions of the American destroyer Porter, the National Defense Control Center of the Russian Federation reported.

It is noted that the destroyer entered the Black Sea on January 28, 2021 at 19:00, reports TASS…

Earlier, the Russian National Defense Control Center reported that the Black Sea Fleet is monitoring the actions of the US destroyer Donald Cook that has entered the Black Sea. As part of the exercise, the Bastion mobile coastal anti-ship missile system made a march to one of the positional areas of the Crimea.

In December, it was reported that the Russian military was testing a state-of-the-art system for automatic illumination of the surface situation in the Black Sea.