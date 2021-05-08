Over the weekend, a Chinese missile enters the Earth’s atmosphere in an uncontrolled way, while China and many experts believe that the hypothesis that it causes damage on Earth is very small.

It is expected that the first layer of this missile, which is still in Earth orbit, will return to a point where it is difficult to predict its location on Earth.

According to recent forecasts by the US Department of Defense that the Chinese missile will enter the atmosphere, today, Saturday, at about 23:00 GMT.

However, these expectations are accompanied by a large margin of error of nine hours. These predictions are expected to increase in accuracy as the missile approaches the atmosphere.

“Due to the technical design of this missile, most of its components will be burned and destroyed during the return to the atmosphere,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Weinpin said during a regular press conference.

He pointed out that “the possibility of causing damage to air activities or (people, facilities and activities) on the ground is very small.”

On Saturday, the Chinese media devoted coverage to the minimum event, only to include the statements of the Foreign Ministry spokesman.

And if parts of the missile remain complete after entering the atmosphere, there is a high probability that they will disintegrate in the sea because the planet is 70% water. But the hypothesis that it fell on a populated area or a ship at sea remains valid.

“We hope it falls in a place where it does not harm anyone,” said Mike Howard, a spokesman for the US Department of Defense, stressing that the United States was tracking the missile’s path.

And US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed this week that his country never intends to destroy the missile, but hinted that China had not planned enough carefully to launch it.

There is a possibility that the heavy missile fragments will reach a populated area, but according to several experts, the matter is unlikely.

“Given the size of the missile, large parts of it will remain,” said Florent Delevi, astronomer at the Paris-BSL Observatory.

However, the probability that it will infect a populated area is “very small, probably less than one in a million,” said Nicholas Bubrinsky, head of engineering and innovation at the European Space Agency.

But the idea of ​​a ton of metallic shrapnel pouring onto Earth at hundreds of kilometers an hour is not good practice, and China should reconsider the design of the Long March missions, said Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics and an expert on space debris. 5 me to avoid it. “

This is not the first time that China has lost control of a spacecraft upon its return to Earth. In 2020, shrapnel of another Long March missile fell on towns in Ivory Coast, causing damage but no casualties.

In April 2018, the Tiangong-1 space laboratory disintegrated upon its return to the atmosphere after two years of being inactive. The Chinese authorities denied at the time that they had lost control of the laboratory.

China is investing billions of dollars on its space program in an effort to catch up with Russia and the United States in this area.

The giant Asian country sent the first Chinese citizen into space in 2003. In early 2019, it put a vehicle on the dark side of the moon, in a global precedent.

Last year, Beijing also brought samples from the moon, and completed the work of its “Beidou” satellite navigation system (a competitor of the US “GPS” system).

China plans to land a small, wheeled robot on Mars in the coming weeks, and to send human missions to the moon by 2030. It has also announced that it wants to build a base on the moon with Russia.

The future Chinese space station, called “Tiangong” (“Heavenly Palace”), will orbit in low-Earth orbit within ten to fifteen years.