The United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) has been in February In 2.8% year -on -yearwhich implies a slowdown of two tenths regarding the previous data, as reported on Wednesday the labor statistics office of the Labor Department.

The underlying index, which excludes from its calculation the prices of food and energy for its greater volatility, meanwhile, has closed the second month of 2025 With an increase of 3.1%two tenths less. Foods became a 2.6% year -on -year and energy was 0.2% cheaper than twelve months before.

In Monthly readingthe general rate of the index advanced in February 0.2%, three tenths less, while the underlying did the same in 0.2%, two tenths less also than in the preceding quarter.

The markets are attentive to the February data insofar as I could throw clues On the course taken by the monetary policy of the United States Federal Reserve (FED), although its favorite variable to monitor the cost of life is the Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE).









The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) of the FED decided on January 29 Maintain interest rates in the target range of between 4.25% and 4.50% after having reduced them for three consecutive times.

The Fed stressed in its statement that the risks to optimize employment and prices were “more or less balanced” and that remained “attentive” to possible threats from both fronts.