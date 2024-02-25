It's not a fairy tale, an American couple managed to buy a property in Europe for just US$1 and currently they already have three more houses. This is the story of two people who have known how to take advantage of the opportunities that life presents them.

It all started in 2019 when, according to what they told CNBC, Rubia Daniels traveled to Sicily, Italy and she called her husband to tell him about a great discovery that would change their lives.

The story of the couple who bought 3 houses for only US$1 in Italy



Through the program Case 1 euro, one that offers houses in Sicily for this amount with the obligation to renovate the house within three years of the purchasethe couple was able to buy their first property, which has become their life project.

However, not everything was so easy, since it is about properties that are in unlivable conditions, so the investment to remodel them has been largehas even exceeded the budget they initially had, as the couple made up of Rubia Daniels and her husband have said for the aforementioned media.

Although, none of the obstacles have been enough to stop them on the path to achieving their dreams, on the contrary, currently the couple originally from Berkeley, California, has managed to buy and enable not only a house, but three independent properties in Mussomeli.

According to information released by owners, The houses were sold for 1 euro eachbut they also had to pay real estate agent fees of 500 euros and a deed of 2,800 euros. That added up to a total of 3,301 euros, or approximately $3,500, for each building they acquired.