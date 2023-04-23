The beleaguered company submitted the application, Sunday, to the US District Court in New Jersey, with its assets and liabilities estimated at between $1 billion and $10 billion.

The move comes after the company failed to secure the funds needed to remain in the US market.

The Union, New Jersey-based company said in a statement it made the request voluntarily to “calm down its business while conducting a limited marketing exercise to generate interest in one or more sales of some or all of its assets.”

The company also said its stores will remain open, and will continue to serve customers as it “begins efforts to close its retail locations.”

It added that it intends to fulfill its obligations to its customers, employees and partners.