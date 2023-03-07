The 15-year-old American child, James Chilemegras, is preparing to start studying law later this year, after passing the entrance exam last year with 174 points, the highest score in his home state, Mississippi.

Studying law usually takes about 3 years in the United States, and if James passes it on time, he will be the youngest law graduate in the world at all, in addition to having a bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accounting.

The youngest law graduate in the world is Stephen Backus from Florida, who completed his studies at the University of Miami at the age of 16 in 1986.

According to the British newspaper “The Guardian”, James’s parents realized early on that their son was very smart, as he spoke complete sentences when he was only two years old, and he received a diploma from St. 12 years old, according to Sky News Arabia.

Jamie said: “When I did well, we kept progressing, so it was not easy, my parents did a good job which made me feel challenged.”