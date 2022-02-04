On the American television channel NBC during broadcasts The opening ceremony of the Olympics in Beijing talked about “Russian soldiers on the border with Ukraine” when they showed the output of the national team.

The host of the broadcast said that Russia sent about 100,000 troops, and said that they are concentrated around Ukraine from three sides. She added that US authorities are threatening Moscow with sanctions if Russia takes any action.

During the release of the Ukrainian national team, NBC broadcast also showed Russian President Vladimir Putin sitting on the podium.

Earlier, Putin criticized the attempts of a number of countries to politicize the Olympics and said that China’s rich experience will allow the country to hold the Games at a high level. The President noted that sport unites people and gives them moments of pride in their country. Attempts to politicize it for the sake of his ambitions, the Russian leader considered wrong.

The opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games was held in Beijing on Friday, February 4. The Russian team at the Games in Beijing will perform under the flag of the Russian Olympic Committee due to sanctions from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). 213 Russian athletes will take part in the competition. Games will last until February 20.