American boxer Kevin Johnson asked for Russian citizenship. His words lead RIA News.

The athlete said that he was ready to change his life, which is why he turns to President Vladimir Putin. “I want to move to Moscow and become a full-fledged resident here in order to continue my career and make Russia my home,” Johnson said.

Johnson fought Russian Vyacheslav Datsik on April 1 in Moscow. The fight lasted all three rounds and ended with the victory of the American by a split decision of the judges. After the fight, Datsik said that he did not have enough time to finish off the opponent, as Johnson works well in defense.

Kevin Johnson lost to Ukrainian Vitali Klitschko in 2009 for the World Boxing Council (WBC) world title. Three years later, he fought with Briton Tyson Fury and also lost.