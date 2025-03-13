A market that was already very moved during the first two months of the year has entered a new phase marked by high volatility as the news about the tariffs of the United States, the war in Ukraine, the US economy, the process of rearming in Europe and the decision of the new German government to withdraw the deficit limit occur to the deficit limit to launch a stimulus program.

All this has caused strong turbulence in the markets in recent days. In the United States, the bags have collapsed before the first evidence of a possible economic deterioration in a context in which inflation remains above the objective, which leaves the Fed in a complicated position to act in future meetings.

Meanwhile, in Europe it is discussed how to respond to Trump’s tariffs and the new geopolitical scenario in which military sovereignty will play a key role for which countries must increase their defense expenditure. Germany has gone further and has taken advantage of the situation after the elections to withdraw the fiscal deficit limit and announce a package of half billion stimuli to refloat a stagnant economy through infrastructure.

The market reaction was clear and the German bonds quoted this decision with a strong fall in their prices by deducting greater indebtedness of the main European economy and, consequently, a new inflationist risk that could stop the ECB on their way to achieve normal in the interest rates.

This led to Bund German went from offering profitability of less than 2.5% exceeding the current 2.9% In just a few days, dragging in turn the rest of its counterparts in the old continent, although maintaining peripheral risk premiums in a minimum area of ​​4 years. Thus, there was a difference between the European and American sovereign fixed income has been cut drastically in the last week. Between him Bund German and him T-not There is barely now 1.3 percentage points of distancethe minor since July 2023, when the ECB reached its roof in the cycle of types of types and the Fed cut in 50 points, for the first time, its respective reference.

Therefore, in the face of the European investor, what is now worth asking is whether it is worth assuming the currency risk of cross the puddle to invest in this type of assets for that extra profitability. But without leaving the old continent and the euro zone The differences with respect to the other large bonds are even narrower. Of the 27 basic points in front of the Italian to the 70s over the Frenchman, the 76 with respect to Spanish or the 90s against the Portuguese Bonus to 10 years.

Rafael Valera, CEO and Buy & Hold’s fixed income manager, considers that “the currency risk is a factor to avoid in investment in fixed income and we never believe it is worth taking even when the change could benefit us promptly.” “The circumstances that affect the exchange market are so many and so unpredictable that we prefer to always avoid its impact on our investment in bonds,” follows the expert. “We always prefer emissions in euros even if we have companies based on the eurozone and, in the case of doing so in some foreign currency, we establish coverage,” concludes Valera.

And it is true that the currency market has not been exempt from volatility, and more seeing what has happened in recent weeks. The euro/dollar pair has passed in just a few days of quoting below $ 1.04 to exceed 1.09. Or what is the same, 5% of profitability has been taken that would have been obtained in dollars.