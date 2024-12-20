In a new twist within the fixed income market, in recent days investors have once again unwound positions in practically all major debt references. And this, despite the fact that this week the Federal Reserve has chosen to cut the interest rate by 25 points to the range of 4.25-4.5%.

And the focus, however, was on the year 2025, for which the US monetary organization showed a clear everything hawkishanticipating just two discounts more than 25 points of the price of money, something that the market has not been slow to discount in the prices of sovereign bonds, which in just a few days have fallen in price until once again exceeding 4.5% profitability demanded in the secondary market.

Specifically, the Fed sees inflation (the PCE, its ‘fetish’ indicator) of 2.5% in 2025, four tenths more than the last time. A fact caused by the resilience of the US economy, the persistently good consumption and production data, and the rise in prices in recent months. The so-called ‘last mile’ is costing more than expected, and the specter of possible tariffs and the trade war that Donald Trump threatens to unleash upon his return to the White House is worrying.

“Thus, the recent Fed decision now marks a hawkish cutthat is, a rate cut that, at the same time, points towards a more restrictive monetary policy,” explains FlossBach von Storch.

Europe

On this side of the Atlantic, photography in recent days has been similar. At the beginning of the month The 10-year German bond was close to 2% and this week it reached 2.3%with the losses that this generates. At the moment, the market is discounting 125 points less in the ECB’s interest rate within 10 months, which would leave the reference below 2%.

From Fidelity they anticipate “further cuts towards accommodative territory, but at a more gradual pace once the ECB reaches a neutral level of 2%. The path of future rate adjustments will continue to depend on incoming data.” “Currently, the market is pricing a terminal rate of 1.7% for the end of next year,” they conclude.