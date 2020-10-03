Worldwide, no patient infected with the coronavirus is as much in focus as US President Donald Trump. His chief of staff, Mark Meadows, said the president had “mild symptoms”.

Nevertheless, Trump was then taken to the Walter Reed Medical Center military hospital in Maryland on Friday evening (local time). It is a precautionary measure, said a spokeswoman for the US Presidential Office. And this is no coincidence – because Trump is considered a risk patient.

Of course, the course of the disease cannot be estimated even with Trump. “It’s really important to say that there is no way to predict what an individual patient will experience,” said Michael T. Osterholm, an epidemiologist who directs the University of Minnesota Infectious Disease Center. the “New York Times”. “In general, we can say that older men, for example, have a double risk of developing life-threatening illnesses or dying from other diseases, and obesity increases the risk.”

According to a person familiar with the situation, the president has a mild fever, as reported by Reuters news agency. According to his personal physician, Sean P. Conley, Trump is fine and does not need additional oxygen. He started taking the Covid-19 drug Remdesivir from the US company Gilead Sciences.

Doctors see Remdesivir, which was originally developed to treat Ebola, not as a panacea for Covid-19 disease, but often as helpful. According to the manufacturer, the drug can significantly reduce the risk of death in the event of a severe course of the corona disease Covid-19.

Conley said Trump was also treated with an experimental antibody cocktail. The president received a dose of synthetic antibodies from the US pharmaceutical company Regeneron. This is a “precautionary measure”.

The physician and director of the Columbia Research Center David Ho, who researches antibody therapies for the treatment of Covid-19, said on Friday evening (local time) on the Rachel Maddow show: “The antibodies are made by humans – that’s why antibody therapies are right for sure. The antibodies recognize the surface protein of the virus and bind it. This is how you prevent the virus from entering a cell. We know from clinical studies on the Regeneron antibody – this is the antibody that Trump receives – that there are first signs of hope that this will reduce the proportion of patients who have to go to hospital. “

Personal physician Conley said the president was also taking zinc, vitamin D, melatonin, a drug used to combat sleep disorders, the acid inhibitor famotidine, and a daily aspirin. “The president is tired but in good spirits,” said Conley. Trump will be examined by a team of experts who will submit further treatment proposals. Trump’s wife, Melania, who was also infected, only had “a slight cough and headache,” said the White House doctor.

University of Pennsylvania medical doctor Ezekiel Emanuel, who was a health advisor to ex-President Barack Obama, said on the Rachel Maddow show, “It goes very quickly – it usually takes ten days from the test to symptoms like fever or shortness of breath. This raises concerns that he was exposed to a very large amount of virus when he became infected and that his body is not fighting the infection very well. I have not examined the President and have no detailed knowledge of his physical condition, I am making hypotheses. But it really seems to go very quickly. “

The Covid expert David Strain from the University of Exeter told the dpa news agency that severe symptoms would probably not occur – if at all – now. This is based on the assumption that the 74-year-old was infected a short time ago. In the next four to five days, however, comparatively mild signs of the disease are likely to appear. “The classic respiratory problems would appear in the middle of next week,” said Strain. He referred to the course of the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose condition worsened on the tenth day.

Other experts point to the difficulty of establishing a course with the president that will certainly receive the best possible care. It is true that the risk of a fatal outcome on paper is around four percent given its age, gender and weight. However, statistics expert David Spiegelhalter from Cambridge University points out that doctors are increasingly experienced in treating the disease.

Naveed Sattar from the University of Glasgow also claims that Trump is not known to have any chronic illnesses and that he moves a lot because of his frequent golf. This could also reduce the risks. Personal physician Conley has officially assumed that Trump will be able to “fulfill his obligations without interruption”.

But Trump belongs to the corona risk group due to at least two characteristics: his old age and his overweight.

The most important factor – the age of Trump

Shortly after the start of the pandemic, it became clear that the older the patient, the higher the likelihood of a severe course of the disease. “Eight out of ten Covid-19-related deaths in the US affected adults over 65 years of age,” says the US health authorities, as the AFP news agency writes.

According to a study of hundreds of people from China published in the medical journal “The Lancet” at the end of March, the proportion of patients requiring hospitalization increases with age. Among ten to 19 year olds, only 0.04 percent had to go to hospital. In Trump’s age group, the 70 to 79 year olds, it was 16.6 percent.

The second factor – the preponderance of Trump

According to data published in June on the state of health of the US President, Trump weighed 110 kilograms and was 1.90 meters tall. With the resulting body mass index (BMI) of 30.5, the US president is considered obese (grade I obesity). “Obesity (…) increases the risk of developing a severe form of Covid-19,” warn the health authorities. This is explained by the comorbidities that go along with obesity, such as diabetes or high blood pressure.

The British Prime Minister Johnson, who had a BMI of 35, said after surviving Covid-19 in April that he now wants to follow a diet: “If you weigh about 111 kilograms at about 1.78 meters, like me it is probably a good idea to lose weight. “

Other risks to Trump

The risk of a severe or even fatal course, however, depends on many factors, including genetic predisposition, previous illnesses or other health problems. These include heart problems or a weakened immune system. It is not known that Trump is affected.

The state of health of the US president has made the headlines several times. In June, Trump sparked speculation when he took small, insecure steps down a ramp. After a surprise hospital visit in November of last year, there was also speculation about a series of “mini-strokes” by the president.

However, personal physician Conley contradicted in September: Trump had not suffered a stroke, no mini-stroke or other “acute cardiovascular emergency”, he emphasized. The President himself repeatedly assures that he is in the best of health. From the hospital, Trump reported on his favorite medium, Twitter: “It’s going well, I think! I thank you all. Love!!!!”