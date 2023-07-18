The US citizen stopped after crossing the border from South Korea to North Korea is a US soldier. This was reported to the Associated Press by US sources covered by anonymity. At present, no details have been provided on how or why the soldier crossed the heavily fortified border, nor is it clear whether he was on duty. Cases of Americans or South Koreans deserting to North Korea are rare, while more than 30,000 North Koreans have fled to South Korea to avoid political oppression and economic hardship since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.