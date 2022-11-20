US Admiral Owens called the national debt the most significant threat to US national security

Currently, the national debt has become one of the most significant threats to US national security, wrote retired Admiral Bill Owens in his article for Washington Times.

“The most significant threat to our national security is the growing burden of public debt, a problem that is growing exponentially in the 21st century,” the expert said.

According to him, now the US economy is experiencing stagflation comparable to that observed in the country during the Second World War. Thus, according to experts, over the past 20 years, Washington’s spending has grown faster than GDP.

At the same time, most of all spending was financed by borrowing. As a result, since 2000, the share of US government debt in GDP has more than doubled, from 55 percent to 122 percent. Moreover, according to forecasts, by 2050 it will increase to almost 200 percent.

In early October, it was reported that the US national debt for the first time in history exceeded a record high of $31 trillion. It was noted that the holders of most of the debt obligations are private individuals: they account for over 24 trillion dollars.