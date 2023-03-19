After the death of Lance Reddick, many have speculated about the causes of his death: his agent Mia Hansen has clarified

On Friday 17 March the sad news of the passing of Lance Reddick, highly esteemed actor of many successful TV series and films. Many wondered what the cause of death was. His agent Mia Hansen took care of clarifying everything.

Last Friday 17 Marchthe major American newspapers and websites have spread the dramatic news of the sudden disappearance of a well known and appreciated actor, who died at the age of only 60.

This is Lance Reddick, star of many TV series hugely successful and also of movie which have smashed the box office at cinemas practically all over the world.

Just to mention some of the roles he has played and which have had enormous success, those in Oz, in Fringe, American Horror Story, in The Wire can be mentioned. But also Bosch, Castle, Law & Order and Lost. This is about the TV.

To the cinemaon the other hand, he starred in films of equally great success such as Paradise Lost by Alfonso Cuaron, Attack on Power by Edward Zwick and with Denzel Washington and Bruce Willis, Under Siege with Channing Tatum and Jamie Foxx, and in the entire John Wick saga, with Keanu Reeves.

The fourth chapterin which he also starred as Charon, the concierge at the Hotel Continental, is out in theaters on March 23rd.

How Lance Reddick died

As mentioned, Lance Reddick was only 60 years old. His body, now lifeless, was found inside his home in Studio City, a Los Angelesby the California Police Force.

The site was the first to disclose the news tmz extensionwho did not go into detail about the causes of death, explaining only that it happened for natural causes.

In many, then, they started on the web ad hypothesize what could have caused the actor’s death at such a young age.

To clarify everything, in a note released on the internet, he thought about it Mia Hansenher friend and historical agent.

There manager explained that Lance passed away suddenly and of completely natural causes. We therefore think of a heart attack that surprised the star in her sleep.

In the note, Hansen fondly remembered Lance and begged everyone to respect the privacy of his family in this moment of great pain.