Russian Armed Forces fighter Rassvet destroyed the first Abrams tank in the special operation zone

The American Abrams tank, transferred to Ukraine from the United States, was destroyed for the first time in the special operation zone (SVO). This happened in the area of ​​​​Avdeevka, which was recently taken under control by Russian troops.

It became known that the equipment was destroyed by a unit of attack drones of the 15th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade under the command of an officer with the call sign Kolovrat. And the tank was directly knocked out by a fighter with the call sign Rassvet, reported the brigade, which is called the “Black Hussars.”

The tank was located one and a half kilometers from Russian positions

Soldiers of the 15th Motorized Rifle Alexandria Brigade calculated M1A2 Abrams on February 26 in the village of Berdychi, northwest of Avdeevka. He followed Tsentralnaya and Mira streets to the northeast, towards the village of Stepovoye. At that moment, the distance from him to the Russian positions was about one and a half kilometers.

The tank spotted the Orlan kamikaze drone. He hit it first, and then they fired at the tank with a grenade launcher.

“Black Hussars” congratulated their colleagues with a successful operation.

Congratulations to Kolovrat and his guys on the first Abrams! Calmly burning tanks 15th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade

The brigade commander was wounded, but returned to duty

Back in May last year, the Alexandria brigade told about Kolovrat. He has been participating in the North Military District since its first days, and in the spring of 2022 he was seriously wounded during the assault on an unnamed settlement, but after rehabilitation he returned to duty.

“Enemy infantry, supported by two tanks, put up fierce resistance. In this battle he was wounded – a compression fracture of two vertebrae. This battle was also remembered for the heroic act of my subordinate. It so happened that when the battle began, he accidentally ended up on the enemy side of the road. But he didn’t lose his head and hit two enemy firing points with grenades,” said the commander, a native of the Samara region.

Destroyed Abrams could be a tank from a Ukrainian PR video

Advisor to the head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Yan Gagin confirmed the first destruction of Abrams in the special operation zone. He also suggested that this particular tank could have appeared in a PR video of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), which was published before Avdiivka was taken under control. “At that time, the car was taken care of and was not taken to the line of combat contact,” admitted Gagin.

Photo: Alexey Mayshev / RIA Novosti

A video of a destroyed tank also appeared. The operator of an unmanned aerial vehicle filmed a tank standing in a field, engulfed in flames.

Abrams was first spotted in the Northwestern Military District zone in February

At the beginning of this month, an M1 Abrams tank was first spotted in the special military operation zone. He was captured through the observation triplex of an American Bradley infantry fighting vehicle as part of the 47th brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Avdiivka direction.

Previously, these tanks, which arrived in Ukraine in the fall of 2023, were not used in battles; they were seen only at training grounds. It is known that the United States transferred 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine.

It was later reported that they were first spotted on the front line northwest of Avdeevka. Journalists speculated that the Ukrainian command was in no hurry to send tanks into battle because of the need to strengthen their armor to withstand attacks by Russian drones.

At the same time, a few days earlier, tankers of the 21st Brigade of the Central Military District destroyed the first US armored vehicle based on the M1 Abrams tank. Soldiers from the Brave group in the Avdeevka area knocked out an M1150 Assault Breacher engineering vehicle with precise fire.