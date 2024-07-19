Everything seems to indicate that the Uruguayan central defender of Club América, Sebastian Cacereswants to finish his stage in Coapa, the South American player was linked with several European clubs for a year and at the beginning of this 2024, but finally he did not leave, it was even mentioned that once his participation with the Uruguay National Team in the Copa América 2024 was finished, he would begin his journey to Europe.
But then, what has happened, why is he staying at El Nido, because despite the fact that months ago there was talk of multiple clubs from the Old Continent being interested in his services, at present there are no formal offers for him on the table of the Azulcrema board.
Despite the fact that he managed to shine in the international competition showcase this summer with the national team, adding playing time, so far there is no club willing to take his services.
Having said that, the 24-year-old’s entourage hopes that in the coming days, before the summer transfer market closes, several offers will arrive from Europe and his transfer to European football will be finalised.
It is worth mentioning that the most recent rumor about the interest of a European team is from Sevilla of Spain, in fact, in the press conference after the Águilas’ Matchday 3 match in Nuevo León, the coach André Jardine He was questioned about this, to which he replied that he was unaware that there was a formal offer for the defender.
“I don’t know, it’s a subject I don’t know about, you surprise me with this question, I imagine that the level of the players I have, I imagine that until the transfer deadline something like this can be expected. We will be prepared and it is not just any offer that an América player will make and that will change with replacing any departure, the players have dreams, they have objectives,” he said.
In this way, it will be a matter of time to know if a formal offer is made and eventual negotiations for his departure come to fruition, since it is said that the Seville team would pay up to 7 million dollars by the player.
