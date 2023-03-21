The Águilas del América continue with a big plan in this tournament and last Saturday they beat Chivas convincingly with a 4-2 win in yet another edition of the Clásico Nacional.
However, despite the fact that the team led by coach Fernando Ortíz looked good on the pitch, the performance of a footballer did not please ‘Tano’, so he could lose his title for the following matches.
Who would lose ownership?
According to the first reports, the continuity in the starting eleven of the Mexican defender emilio lara is in danger. And it is that in the Clásico he scored an own goal and his performances in the most recent games have not been entirely good.
This situation has caused him to be the target of criticism from a considerable sector of users through social networks, who demand that he be a bench for the rest of the tournament.
Likewise, journalists and sports media have gone all out against ‘Pelón’, arguing that he has no bases to cover his area and commits carelessness in heads-ups.
His possible replacement would be Miguel Layunwho is not to the liking of the fans and after the win against Pachuca, the fans got serious with him every time he touched the ball.
The strategist Fernando Ortíz will have to assess what to do in training, since the two of them are the only born right-backs.
