AMD’s new mobile processors are back in the news thanks to information emerging from some shipping records. At the center of attention, this time the Strix Halo APU based on Zen 5 architecture which promise to raise mobile performance to levels never seen before. Until now, however, the rumors had spoken of 32 GB and 64 GB configurations, but the latest leak has brought to light practically doubled memory pools, with capacities of up to 128 GB. Here are the details.

Support for memory up to 128GB

New information about AMD Strix Halo processors has surfaced from nbd.ltd logs. According to the shipping lists, the next APUs from the red house will be compatible with the FP11 platform and will bring a TDP from 55W to 130W, although it remains to be seen whether AMD will be willing to exploit the maximum potential of the new chips for the entire range.

The nbd.ltd logs with the news on AMD Strix Halo

On the memory front, however, comes the most interesting news: the registers in fact report the support for memory capacities up to 128 GB. Considering that, to date, even the most high-performance desktop PCs do not reach this far, if this feature were confirmed we would be faced with a rather decisive leap forward on the mobile front and this could inevitably also affect the price of Strix Halo-based devices .

In all likelihood, configurations with 128 GB of memory will include solutions soldered onto the motherboard with LPDDR5x modules capable of satisfying the bandwidth needed for the 40 CU iGPU that should accompany the new chips.