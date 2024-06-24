AMD’s Strix Halo APUs could feature never-before-seen memory pools, with capacities of up to 128GB.
AMD’s new mobile processors are back in the news thanks to information emerging from some shipping records. At the center of attention, this time the Strix Halo APU based on Zen 5 architecture which promise to raise mobile performance to levels never seen before.
Until now, however, the rumors had spoken of 32 GB and 64 GB configurations, but the latest leak has brought to light practically doubled memory pools, with capacities of up to 128 GB. Here are the details.
Support for memory up to 128GB
New information about AMD Strix Halo processors has surfaced from nbd.ltd logs. According to the shipping lists, the next APUs from the red house will be compatible with the FP11 platform and will bring a TDP from 55W to 130W, although it remains to be seen whether AMD will be willing to exploit the maximum potential of the new chips for the entire range.
On the memory front, however, comes the most interesting news: the registers in fact report the support for memory capacities up to 128 GB. Considering that, to date, even the most high-performance desktop PCs do not reach this far, if this feature were confirmed we would be faced with a rather decisive leap forward on the mobile front and this could inevitably also affect the price of Strix Halo-based devices .
In all likelihood, configurations with 128 GB of memory will include solutions soldered onto the motherboard with LPDDR5x modules capable of satisfying the bandwidth needed for the 40 CU iGPU that should accompany the new chips.
What we know about AMD Strix Halo
AMD’s upcoming Strix Halo APUs will be based on the chiplet design with Zen architecture 5 and should be equipped with a maximum of 16 cores with 64 MB of shared L3 cache.
The integrated GPU should instead show off theRDNA 3+ architecture with 40 CU and 32 MB of dedicated MALL cache. The memory front should finally include a 256-bit controller with LPDDR5X-8000 modules.
The new chips will be equipped with NPU XDNA 2 up to 60 TOPS and sixteen PCIe Gen4 lanes, with launch expected within the second half of this year.
In short, if the rumors are confirmed, AMD’s Strix Halo APUs could represent a radical evolution compared to what we have seen to date, positioning themselves at the top of the red team’s new proposal. All that remains is to wait for the official updates from AMD.
#AMD #Strix #Halo #platform #support #128GB
