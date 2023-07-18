AMD continues to impress with APU, the microprocessors created by the Californian giant that integrate CPU, GPU and everything needed to process data without the need for additional support circuits. To be talked about at the moment, is the latest arrival AMD Ryzen Z1 Extremeknown for being the beating heart of ASUS’ ROG Ally portable console, but also for the excellent performance it is able to achieve.

The new published benchmarks are making news which show how the CPU component based on Zen 4 has achieved a remarkable efficiency ratio to be more powerful than a desktop processor like the Intel Core i9-9900K. It should be remembered that the “small” Ryzen Z1 Extreme is equipped with 8 cores and 16 threads on Zen 4 architecture, 16 MB of L3 cache and 8 MB of L2 cache. The base clock speed is 3.30 GHZ with a boost that can reach 5.1 GHz, with measurable consumption from 15 to 28 W. Finally, the iGPU on board is represented by the Radeon 780M which can count on 12 computing units on RDNA 3 architecture.