The AMD Ryzen 7000 with Zen 4 cores revealed its first details during the Computex 2022held in Taipei.

Dr. Lisa Su, CEO of AMD, was in charge of sharing the innovations that we will see with the arrival of this processor, which seeks, among other things, to solve compatibility problems with Windows 11.

To start the Zen 4 cores with 5 nanometer technology from the Ryzen 7000 will be integrated into the new platform of type LGA1718better known as AM5.

These processors will exceed 5GHz and will support the PCI Express 5.0 bus; in addition, they will have 24 lanes for storage and graphics.

They promise that it will have several improvements. Image: AMD.

The AMD Ryzen 7000 will double the amount of level 2 cache per core and will feature higher speeds, achieving a 15% improvement in single thread performance over the previous generation.

Although the definitive release date for these new components is not completely defined, they are expected to hit the market in the fall of 2022, so you have some time to save.

The AMD Ryzen 7000 will exploit Socket AM5 to the fullest

Another innovation is the AMD Socket M5which has a 1718-pin LGA design with support for TDP processors up to 170W and dual-channel DDR5 memory.

His design includes up to 234 PCIe 5.0 slots and has 3 different types of motherboardsstarting with the X670 Extreme, with PCIe 5.0 support for two graphics slots and one storage slot.

Image: AMD.

The second option is the X670with a storage slot and optional graphics support.

Lastly we have the B650focused on overall team performance, so you’ll have plenty to choose from.

For now this range looks very promising, but it is best to wait until we have them with us so as not to get our hopes up.

