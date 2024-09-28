The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X processor is now on sale via Amazon Italy. Today’s offers guarantee us a 66% discount compared to the typical recommended price. If you are interested in the product, you can find it via the box you see below, or via this link.
Grocery & Elettronic Italy takes care of shipping this product and takes 5-6 days. If you prefer one version shipped by Amazon and more quicklyyou can opt for the version that costs €155.98: just select it on the right on the product page.
The characteristics of the AMD CPU
The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU has eight cores and sixteen threads. This processor promises a base speed of 3.8 GHz, while the boost speed reaches up to 4.7 GHz. The cache is 36 MB and the power in watts is 105. It has AMD Wraith Stealth cooling.
This product has more 88,500 reviews on Amazon with an average rating of 4.7 out of 5, demonstrating the quality of AMD’s processors.
#AMD #Ryzen #5800X #processor #steep #discount #Amazon
Leave a Reply