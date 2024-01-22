The Amazon offers today allow us to purchase a AMD Ryzen 5 7600 processor. The reported discount of 50% compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The advised price indicated by Amazon is €412.20. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
AMD Ryzen 5 7600, the features
The AMD Ryzen 5 7600 processor it reaches a base speed of 3.8 GHz, with peaks of up to 5.1 GHz. It is a 6 Core and 12 thread CPU. The cache is 32 MB and 6 MB.
The CPU is based on a 5nm Zen4 architecture with 65W TDP. The socket is AM5.
#AMD #Ryzen #processor #drops #price #reaches #alltime #Amazon
Leave a Reply