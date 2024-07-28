Channel linked to Wagner PMC called losses in ambush in Mali painful

One of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s former commanders, Anton Elizarov, call sign Lotos, was not captured by the Tuaregs in Mali, he was not there. Everything that happened was a series of coincidences. This was reported by a person associated with the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” Telegram– Condottiero channel.

The channel’s author called the Tuareg ambush a series of accidents in the fight against al-Qaeda (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) to PMC fighters. Speaking about the losses, he said that they were not critical, but “painful.”

In addition, the author of Condottiero denied the reports that appeared on the Internet about the capture of the commander of the Lotos group. According to him, Elizarov is alive, he was not there. As for the injury, Lotos received it in the Central African Republic (CAR).

Related materials:

On the night of July 28, a convoy of Wagner PMC and Malian government troops, which were conducting a joint patrol in the desert in the north of the country, was ambushed by Tuareg separatists. It was reported that at least 20 PMC fighters fell victim to the attack, and several fighters were captured. According to military expert Boris Rozhin, Elizarov was among those captured, but he was later exchanged.

Meanwhile, the first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Aleksey Chepa, expressed the opinion that Western countries are behind the attack on the Wagner PMC fighters by Tuareg separatists. “We understand that the French are primarily behind all of this, who are provoking and financing,” the parliamentarian said.