A real estate development company has plans to launch a ambitious project in Florida for the construction of 17 and 15-story towers high in an area that was traditionally of low buildings.

According to the criteria of

This is the Fort Myers areaa beach that after Hurricane Ian hit it in September 2022 it was never the same again. Specifically, the real estate developer Seagate plans to build 17- and 15-story condominiums with more than 130 units eachsome of them with garages; in addition to the construction of a beachfront restaurant, a park, a nightclub and a pedestrian walkway, as detailed NBC2 in a report.

This would represent a huge transformation for the small town. which historically was of low houses, small bars and parking lots for mobile homes like the one at Red Coconut RV Park, site that Seagate acquired and where it plans to build the condominiums.

The plan includes the construction of 17- and 15-story towers. Photo:iStock / Jason Finn Share

Since the project became known, Debate was generated among local residents and tourists, with voices both in favour and against.Jeff Hinsperger, who has been visiting the beach for 20 years, told the newspaper: “We’re from Michigan and we’ve all been looking for different places to go over the last few years. If we can get it back to the way it was, everyone will come back,” referring to when Fort Myers had not been hit by the hurricane.

For his part, Jeffery Depasquale, another regular visitor to the town, said that he likes the idea of ​​restaurants and bars but that does not agree with large 17-story buildings“I think it takes away some of the limelight from the beach, but times also change when situations like the one we have here arise,” he added.

The glorious past of Fort Myers, Florida, before being devastated by Hurricane Ian

Before the 2022 hurricane and for almost four decades, as detailed Gulf Shore Business, The Red Coconut RV Park served as a home and winter shelter for up to 250 RVs. (rv, for its acronym in English).

Fort Myers was once home to hundreds of visitor RVs. Photo:iStock Share

There were 15 RV spots on the beach and reservations for them had to be made years in advance. That use ended on September 28, when Hurricane Ian destroyed everything there.including an office, a recreation room, showers, Gulf View shops, a maintenance building and an apartment.

A few months after the incident, the death of Thomas Myers also occurred, who owned and managed the site with his wife, Fran Myers, who after these two tragic events decided to sell the property to Seagate for US$52,000,000.