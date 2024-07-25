According to the criteria of
This would represent a huge transformation for the small town. which historically was of low houses, small bars and parking lots for mobile homes like the one at Red Coconut RV Park, site that Seagate acquired and where it plans to build the condominiums.
Since the project became known, Debate was generated among local residents and tourists, with voices both in favour and against.Jeff Hinsperger, who has been visiting the beach for 20 years, told the newspaper: “We’re from Michigan and we’ve all been looking for different places to go over the last few years. If we can get it back to the way it was, everyone will come back,” referring to when Fort Myers had not been hit by the hurricane.
For his part, Jeffery Depasquale, another regular visitor to the town, said that he likes the idea of restaurants and bars but that does not agree with large 17-story buildings“I think it takes away some of the limelight from the beach, but times also change when situations like the one we have here arise,” he added.
The glorious past of Fort Myers, Florida, before being devastated by Hurricane Ian
Before the 2022 hurricane and for almost four decades, as detailed Gulf Shore Business, The Red Coconut RV Park served as a home and winter shelter for up to 250 RVs. (rv, for its acronym in English).
There were 15 RV spots on the beach and reservations for them had to be made years in advance. That use ended on September 28, when Hurricane Ian destroyed everything there.including an office, a recreation room, showers, Gulf View shops, a maintenance building and an apartment.
A few months after the incident, the death of Thomas Myers also occurred, who owned and managed the site with his wife, Fran Myers, who after these two tragic events decided to sell the property to Seagate for US$52,000,000.
