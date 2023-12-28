As a tradition at the end of the year, 4Gamer.net published an article with interviews conducted with a series of Japanese developers, 176 creatives, who spent a few words on their ambitions for 2024, anticipating announcements and titles arriving over the next year. Let's look at some of them below.

Idea Factory

Hikari Yasui (known for Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution, Touhou Spell Carnival)

“In 2024 we will officially kick off development on the final numbered title in the Neptunia series, and the entire staff is working hard to be able to announce it to fans as soon as possible. We invite you to wait for further updates”

ATLUS

Eiji Ishida (known for Shin Megami Tensei: Deep Strange Journey, Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE, Shin Megami Tensei IV and Soul Hackers 2)

“I am currently involved in an as yet unannounced title. Although the timing for its announcement has not yet been decided, I am working hard with the director towards its completion. Please give us your support when the time comes.”

Experience

Hajime Chikami (known for Demon Gaze series, Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi, Spirit Hunter series)

“After a delay in development, we are planning to launch our new RPG Moncal Fanta: Hero and the Crystal Maiden, formerly Mawase Moncal Dan, in the first half of next year. In addition to this, we are planning to develop a new chapter in the long-hushed RPG dungeon series Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi, as well as a horror title.”

SNK

Naoto Abe (known for The King of Fighters series, 2019's Samurai Shodown, Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves)

“We invite you to wait for the release of new information for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, which we have already announced is in development.”

Kazuhiro Fujishige (known for the Romance of the Three Kingdoms series, the Nobunaga's Ambition series, Kessen III, Dynasty Warriors Online, One Million People's Nobunaga's Ambition, Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage!, One Piece: Bounty Rush)

“We are currently working on one or more AAA titles at our newly established Tokyo studio. If you want to 'go on a great adventure' together, we can't wait to meet you!”

M2

Naoki Horii (known for DoDonPachi Blissful Death Re:Incarnation)

“A new original M2 title is due out next year, so I hope you can look forward to it. When I use vague phrases like 'it should come out,' it might sound like maybe it won't come out, but that's because we like to include ideas that come to mind in the final stretch… you know, things like that.”

Enhance

Takashi Ishihara (known for Tetris Effect: Connected, Rez Infinite, Child of Eden)

“While I can't share details, Enhance is currently working on its next game! While the announcement may come a little later, please look forward to it!”

Grasshopper Manufacture

Goichi “SUDA51” Suda (known for The Silver Case, killer7, No More Heroes, Shadows of the Damned)

“2024 will be a vibrant year for Grasshopper. A remaster of Shadows of the Damned will be released. And we are working on a new title!”

Ren Yamazaki (known for No More Heroes III)

“In 2024, we will continue to work hard to create games that are fun. I think in 2024 we should be able to announce something.”

KOEI TECMO GAMES

Tomohiko Sho (known for Dynasty Warriors 3-6, Dragon Quest Heroes, Dragon Quest Heroes II, Dragon Quest Champions, Fate/Samurai Remnant)

“I see 2024 as an important year to bring the best games to everyone in the coming years. I hope to make it a year where we can announce such games, so I ask you to look forward to it.”

Akihiro Suzuki (known for the Dynasty Warriors series)

“I am very sorry that we were unable to release new information regarding the Dynasty Warriors series in 2023. We will do everything we can to be able to do so in 2024, so please continue to give us your support.”

GPTRACK50

Hiroyuki Kobayashi (known for the Resident Evil series, Devil May Cry, Sengoku Basara, Dragon's Dogma)

“Our staff is having fun developing a new action RPG that will be unique to our company. I hope to be able to make an announcement in 2024, but I would like to take this into consideration as I watch our development progress.”

Synthese (screenwriting company)

Yukinori Kitajima (known for FINAL FANTASY: Brave Exvius, 428: Shibuya Scramble, Senran Kagura series)

“The title we haven't been able to announce for quite some time is finally coming… It's a game that a lot of people have been waiting for, so I hope you can look forward to it.”

SQUARE ENIX

Yosuke Saito (known for the NieR series, the Voice of Cards series, Gems Company)

“I'm working hard! Will I finally be able to announce something new? Or not? Please wait a little longer.”

Too Kyo Games

Kotaro Uchikoshi (known for AI: Somnium Files, Zero Escape, Ever17)

“I'm sorry I can't officially announce it yet, but I hope to present you with a crazy title that will make gaming history this year. Stay tuned!”

Kazutakaa Kodaka (known for Danganronpa, Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE)

“This year we released Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE, and while in the past I might have taken some time off after launching a project, now that I'm the president of a young company I have no free time, for the sake of of our finances, and are already at the critical stage of our next project. Furthermore, the follow-on project is also approaching the critical stage and new projects are being initiated. The reason I work so hard is that I want to get as many works out into the world as possible. We are not burning bridges with anyone, on the contrary, we are giving more than 100% of our commitment. When this happens, what is the result? Naturally, this places a heavy burden on all our staff. However, the 'too kyo' in our company name Too Kyo Games means 'too crazy'. We exist to go crazy creating new work, and for that reason I will work even harder next year. I'm sure. Our next project particularly fits the name 'too kyo', being a game that can't help but be crazy, and I hope to be able to announce it next year. It's a game we're incredibly passionate about and one we're all puking blood over while making, so please support us when the time comes.”

Dragami Games

Yoshimi Yasuda (known for Lollipop Chainsaw, GOD WARS, Root Letter, Demon Gaze)

“In 2024, we will complete and release Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP. By following the right path, taking the worldview and scenario of the original game that were so well received, revising the elements that users have asked us to improve and adding carefully selected new elements, we aim to create a title that many players on modern hardware they can fall in love. Additionally, although we can't announce it yet, we are developing a new title outside of Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP. I think we will be able to make an announcement in 2025, but we aim to make it a good title that will satisfy many players.”

Nagoshi Studio

Toshihiro Nagoshi (known for the Like a Dragon series)

“2024, like 2023, will definitely be a year in which I will put all my effort into the content we are creating. I know many people say 'I want information ASAP!', but now that I've decided to carefully create something that I find really interesting and suitable for a new era, I'd like to proceed without haste. Of course, if we come across any information we can share, we will actively share it, so please continue to give us your support.”

Nihon Falcom

Toshihiro Kondo (known for Ys, Trails)

“We are thinking of dedicating ourselves not only to Falcom's already well-known series, but also to other new titles. Some preparations are already underway, so I would like to make an announcement at some point this year (2024). However, first I would like to work hard to introduce you to the latest title in the Trails series, Kai no Kiseki. Trails has been going for many years and is celebrating its 20th anniversary, but in the next issue the truth behind the continent of Zemuria, which has been a mystery throughout the series, will finally be revealed. Don't miss it!”

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment

Keishu Minami (known for SAND LAND, Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet)

“While the game [SAND LAND] is currently under development, the whole team is working hard, and we hope to deliver it in the not too distant future which is 2024, so we invite you to look forward to it!”

BANDAI NAMCO Studios

Katsuhiro Harada (known for TEKKEN, Summer Lesson, Pokkén Tournament, SoulCalibur)

“We are also developing several other things besides TEKKEN, so let us advertise them again [su 4Gamer.net] when the time comes.”

Bokeh Game Studio

Kazunobu Sato (known for SIREN, Puppeteer, The Last Guardian)

“Bokeh Game Studio continues its hard work on the development of Slitterhead. I believe next year will be a special year for the project.”

Keiichiro Toyama (known for Silent Hill, SIREN, Gravity Rush)

“2024 will be a pivotal year when our studio's first title, Slitterhead, will truly begin to show. Since it will significantly influence our future, it will be an important year, so I would like to approach it with enthusiasm.”

Source: 4Gamer Street Gematsu