After winning another trophy with Tigres UANL, by being crowned with the Campeones Cup last Wednesday, September 27 against Los Angeles Football Club, the French striker and all-time top scorer from San Nicolás de los Garza, André-Pierre Gignacassured that the team is going for many more championships.
And since he arrived in Mexican soccer in 2015, the European soccer player has not stopped winning awards at a collective level with the feline team. Since the Frenchman has been part of the club, he has celebrated five Liga MX, four Champion of Champions and one Concacaf Champions League.
He ‘Bomboro‘He seemed happy, because since 2015 he arrived at the institution, he has not stopped winning titles with Tigres UANL. And although the Campeones Cup title is a friendly international title, it is still prestigious to win any title that comes your way.
“One more title for the institution, because every time we reach a Final it is to win it, we did it tonight in a complicated match, but in the end it is one more trophy for the institution”
– André-Pierre Gignac.
They asked the forward about maintaining that ambition of wanting to win more titles, and his response was forceful.
“The ambition will always be there… what we want is to win more, more and more; we are going to try to win all the tournaments we have, we are not going to stop along the way,” he indicated.
And of course, the fans were present in Los Angeles for this duel against LAFChence Gignac He did not hesitate to reiterate that the Tigres fans are number one.
“I didn’t think there would be so many, it is a great pleasure to have them here, the support of the fans is incredible; easy easy is the best fans in Mexico,” he said.
