There is no issue within Morena that divides more than the candidacy of Félix Salgado Macedonio to the government of Guerrero. Mexico awaited this Friday news from the National Commission of Honesty and Justice (CNHJ), the internal body that has been studying for weeks the accusations of rape and sexual abuse of several victims against the senator with a license. The announcement came, but it was wrapped in an ambiguity caused by the internal tensions that keeping the applicant in the competition has created. The party will repeat the process of selecting its contender for the State, but the members of the commission considered the “grievances filed” against the legislator “inappropriate and unfounded”, so it does not lose its political rights and the candidacy is still viable. Until this Sunday, the controversial Félix Salgado Macedonio continues to be the standard-bearer for Morena.

The scandal promises to become the huge stone in Morena’s shoe at the start of the campaigns heading to June 6, an election day that will renew the Chamber of Deputies and elect 15 governorships and more than 2,000 mayors throughout the country. This is how it was seen this Saturday, during the visit of Mario Delgado, the party’s president, to Sinaloa, another of the disputed territories. In a speech dedicated to unity, the Salgado Macedonio theme was unavoidable.

“What would you say to the many women who are demanding that Félix Salgado’s candidacy be withdrawn? That we are not being ignored. We are addressing the issue, “said Delgado. The leader explained that after the resolution of the five members of the CNHJ, now it is the turn of the Elections Commission to deal with the controversy. Delgado is one of the five elements that compose it together with the organization’s general secretary, Citlalli Hernández, one of the many militants who has been dissatisfied with the appointment.

On Friday the commissioners charged with assessing the accusations against Salgado deliberated with great pressure on their shoulders. The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador had been giving repeated accolades in public to the candidate for several days. One of the commissioners, Zazil Carreras, put on the table a project that, in short, disabled him and prevented him from being a candidate for any position in the 2021 race. This thesis coincided with the demands of hundreds of women in the party, who they have raised their voices for Salgado Macedonio to be set apart.

The project in question was rejected by the majority, says a person familiar with the process who asks not to be cited. In the resolution, the members indicated that the Commission does not have the power to judge allegations of rape and sexual abuse in criminal matters. The commissioners affirm that the evidence provided only provides indications and that therefore the presumption of innocence must be imposed.

The members of the CNHJ instead ordered to review the evaluation of the candidate’s profile because in the original process the election of Salgado Macedonio was not founded or motivated, who was anointed after the preparation of internal polls that compared him with other possible adversaries. The party’s polling committee, made up of Pedro Miguel, Ivonne Cisneros and Rogelio Valdespino, will have to carry out a new consultation in Guerrero to assess the sympathy or rejection of Salgado Macedonio. A survey carried out by Simo Consulting for EL PAÍS showed that 70% of the people of Guerrero consider that the licensed senator should not be the standard bearer. Another 41% of the region’s inhabitants believe that López Obrador should oppose this candidacy.

The confusion came when Carreras, whose project was rejected by the majority, was in charge of publicly communicating the decision. This generated a false expectation, which led to qualify the original message with two subsequent trills published on the council’s Twitter account. The change of direction generated mistrust among the broad sectors that repudiate the continuity of the applicant.

Many militants are on the boiling point. This was seen on Saturday, the day after the decision. “We are constantly alert to ambiguity when the former candidate is mentioned as an aggrieved figure,” he says. a statement backed by militant women and supporters. “We remember that the profile of Félix Salgado Macedonio does not have the ethics, reputation, probity or integrity that Morena demands in its statutes and principles,” assure the signatories, who remind the leadership that this process will be “emblematic” because it can generate a precedent in which no “violent man” can occupy spaces of popular representation. This group trusts that the candidacy will be withdrawn although with the passage of days the conviction grows that the matter will be resolved in the National Palace.

